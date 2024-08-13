Police officers in Philadelphia suburb honored months after tragic shooting, fire left 6 dead

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) — Police officers from all over Delaware County were awarded for their courage and heroism following the tragedy in East Lansdowne earlier this year.

"When most people are running away from danger you are running towards it," East Lansdowne Mayor Majovie Bland said.

Back in February, investigators said Chan Le killed his five family members after an argument and also lit the house on fire before killing himself.

Investigators said four of them were shot and the youngest, his nephew, died of smoke inhalation.

"For me, personally, to be able to see real heroism in play was absolutely dramatic. Every police officer in Delaware County who was there that day and every fire person, every fire response, and emergency responder who came to put out that fire and save those children's lives inside are absolute heroes," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Two officers, East Lansdowne officer John Meehan and Lansdowne officer David Schiazza, were also shot as they responded to the home. Upper Darby officers were credited for using ballistic shields to pull the officers to safety as bullets were flying around them.

"Special thanks out to the Upper Darby officers that came and responded and to help get us out of there that day," Schiazza said.

Stollsteimer also thanked the officer's families for their sacrifice and support.

"They also have heroes in their homes every single day and those are the families the men and women and children who send them off and raise them to be such incredible human beings," Stollsteimer said.

As the community continues to heal, officials with the borough said they are so grateful to every officer who puts their lives on the line every day.

"With all my heart on behalf of the residents of East Lansdowne Borough and Borough Council, I thank you," Bland said.

East Lansdowne borough has a tentative agreement with the Le family to purchase the property and build a memorial park to honor their members who were killed.