Officer released from hospital after East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Lansdowne police officer who was shot in the leg during Wednesday's shooting and fire in East Lansdowne was released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

Officer David Schiazza, a 22-year law enforcement veteran, gave a thumbs up and a wave as he was driven away from the hospital.

Officers from multiple police departments across Philadelphia and Delaware County lined up outside the hospital to salute and applaud Schiazza.

"We're happy about that. He is going home to his family," Delaware County District Jack Stollsteimer said. "The hero that he is, he doesn't even want people to even know his name."

Meanwhile, East Lansdowne Police Officer John Meehan, a 22-year law enforcement veteran, remains in the hospital after being shot in the left arm.

The District Attorney said Meehan needed a lengthy surgery, and it's not yet known when he will be released from the hospital.

Both officers were shot when responding to a 911 call on Lewis Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The wounded officers who were shot were dragged to safety off the street by Upper Darby police using ballistic shields, Stollsteimer said Wednesday.

"I can't thank Upper Darby police officers enough for what they did to drag these two gentlemen away from the gunfire," Stollsteimer said. We might be having a whole different conversation about what happened."

