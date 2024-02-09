Second officer released from hospital after East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania shooting: "His spirits are high"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The second officer who was shot in Wednesday's shooting and fire in East Lansdowne was released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Friday afternoon following a lengthy surgery.

Officers from multiple police departments across the region, as well as people wearing "Meehan Strong" shirts, saluted and then applauded East Lansdowne Officer John Meehan as he left the hospital.

Delaware County FOP Lodge 27 President Chris Eiserman said Officer Meehan had a special request.

"His spirits are high. He's happy to go home," Eiserman said. "One of his first requests was he wanted to make sure the escort went past his son's school. He's a family guy and that's all he cares about. He wants to make sure his son sees him coming home."

Officer Meehan was shot in the left arm and required seven hours of surgery.

We’re awaiting the release of East Lansdowne Police Officer John Meehan from Penn Presbyterian after he was shot during Wednesday’s shooting and fire. He was shot in the left arm and had to undergo a seven-hour surgery. The story today beginning at 4 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/1V863H2LiF — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) February 9, 2024

The other officer who was shot, Lansdowne Police Officer David Schiazza, was released from the hospital Thursday after being shot in the leg.

"It's a huge deal. It's a relief off everyone's back that two days later, these officers are getting released," Eiserman said. "They're going home to their families, and friends, so that's extraordinary."

Though Lansdowne Police Chief Ken Rutherford said the situation could've ended much differently.

"We had a procession for my Lansdowne officer yesterday, and it could've been a completely different procession, and I'm glad it wasn't," Chief Rutherford said. "We got through it. We're getting through it, but this is only the beginning. We're going to have to recover."