East Lansdowne Fire Company could shut down after 114 years of service

It may be the end of an era for a Delaware County, Pennsylvania, fire company that's been serving the community for more than a century.

The East Lansdowne Fire Company, founded in 1911, could shut down by the end of next month. Borough council members are expected to vote Monday night on whether to end its partnership with the fire company, a move that would cut off its funding.

"At the end of the day, we're all aware we have a service to provide," deputy fire chief Steve Castellano from the East Lansdowne Fire Company said. "And if we can no longer provide that service, it's a very unfortunate feeling."

In a letter to residents, the borough said the fire company hasn't responded to any emergencies in months, blaming a shortage of volunteers. In the meantime, the borough has been relying on neighboring departments like Lansdowne, Yeadon and Upper Darby for fire coverage.

East Lansdowne homeowner Elaine Brown said she has mixed feelings about the potential closure.

"I hate to see our volunteer fire department go," Brown said, "but on the other hand, I am so thankful we have nearby fire departments that will be able to take care of our borough."

Castellano has volunteered at the East Lansdowne Fire Company for 21 years. When he started in 2004, he said there were 25-30 active members. Now, there are just five.

"Folks are working two, sometimes three jobs in order to sustain their households," he said. "So the volunteer side of that, requiring hundreds of hours of training, is very difficult for many people that are coming into the fire service."

Castellano said fundraising hasn't been enough to keep the East Lansdowne Fire Company afloat, and there is little hope it can be saved. He said he hopes East Lansdowne's struggles serve as a warning about the need for better funding and staffing models that combine volunteers with career firefighters.

"Volunteers are a dwindling item not only in Delaware County, but throughout the commonwealth and the country as a whole," Castellano said.

See the letter East Lansdowne residents received about the possible closure: