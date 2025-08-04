This South Jersey fire company's summer camp aims to address the shortage of volunteer firefighters

A summer camp in South Jersey is giving teens more than just a fun way to spend their break. It's offering them a firsthand look at life as a first responder.

At the Almonesson Lake Fire Company in Deptford, 13-year-old Joshua Eachus is learning how to become a firefighter.

"I've never really been a part of something like this," Eachus said.

The fire company is hosting a free, three-day fire service camp for kids ages 12 to 15. Campers get hands-on experience in everything from rolling hose lines to practicing emergency communications.

"It's fun for me, learning about how the firefighters work," 16-year-old Jordan Blakney said. "Considering how they have to go into burning buildings to rescue people, I think it's very good."

The goal of the camp is twofold: to ignite a passion for fire service early and to help address a national decline in volunteer firefighters.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, the number of volunteer firefighters across the country has dropped sharply from 897,000 in 1984 to just 676,000 today.

Chris Pfeiffer, former chief at the Almonesson Lake Fire Company, said there were 75 active volunteers at his fire company between 15 and 20 years ago. The department is down to 15 active volunteers, Pfeiffer said.

"I think the spirit of volunteerism has kind of gone by the wayside," Andy Cunard, a cadet advisor with Almonesson Lake Fire Company, said. "People are moving farther away from home."

Cunard, a fourth-generation firefighter, helps run the camp to inspire future recruits.

"A lot of us are volunteers," Cunard said. "We're the ones who show up in the middle of the night. We're just their neighbors. And we just come to help."

The message is clearly getting through. Eachus already sees a future for himself in fire service.

"It's fun trying to fight fires, save people, get them out of the building and stuff," Eachus said. "I find it fascinating."

Beyond learning how to handle equipment, the campers are also building friendships and developing valuable skills like teamwork and leadership.

Organizers said they're already planning next year's camp and hope it will be even bigger.