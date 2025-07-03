19-year-old found shot dead just half a block away from his home in East Germantown, Philadelphia police say

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of gunshots shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of East Rittenhouse Street.

Police arrived on the scene and found the teen unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at 5:47 a.m.

The victim was found on top of his electric scooter, just half a block away from his home. He had taken the scooter out for about five minutes before he was shot and killed, according to his family members.

The shooting happened near Morton Playground in East Germantown. No one was at the playground at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police also located six shell casings about 100 feet away from where the victim was lying. Two parked, unattended vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

Police and detectives are checking private surveillance cameras near the scene.

No arrests have been made.

By Sydney-Leigh Brockington