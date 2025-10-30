Woman dies after tree falls on car in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood, police say

A 44-year-old woman died after a tree fell on her car in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood Thursday, police said. It happened as widespread wind and rain impacted the area.

The woman was driving westbound on the 3700 block of West School House Lane, which is near Ridge Avenue, when a tree fell on her 2016 silver Ford Mustang just before noon, according to police.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The Ford Mustang was towed, and the accident is under investigation.