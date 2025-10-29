Rainy, windy Thursday in Philadelphia area, localized flooding possible. Here's the weather forecast.

The next impactful storm we are watching will arrive bring widespread wind and rain to the Philadelphia area Thursday.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Thursday for wind and rain across the region.

Winds will pick up near the shore, gusting up to 30 or 35 mph and move across the entire Delaware Valley. The rainfall totals will likely end up in the 1 to 3 inch range, spread over the course of 6-12 hours. Because of the extended period, flash flooding isn't likely but certainly bears watching.

Ponding and localized urban flooding is a possibility. In addition to the heavy rain, a rumble or two of thunder is possible as the Storm Prediction Center has parts of our region, mainly south of Philadelphia, under the marginal risk category, which is a level 1 risk — isolated strong to severe storms possible.

The storm system should be out of our area by late Thursday evening, opening the door to cooler conditions but dry on Halloween night. Not the 80s we had last year, but not stormy either. That dry weather will likely stay through the weekend.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Melissa continues its trek across the Bahamas, heading out in the Atlantic with an aim toward Bermuda next, possibly as a Category 2 storm.

We'll be tracking that for late Thursday evening into early Friday morning. The current track keeps the center of the storm west of the island, but winds are forecast to be around 100 mph, with outer bands certainly impacting the area. After that, it moves well into the North Atlantic and stops being an issue.

The weekend is looking dry and seasonably mild. Don't forget THIS SUNDAY, we set the clocks back one hour, meaning the sun will rise on Sunday morning at around 6:30 a.m. but set at 4:56 p.m. Yes, the 4 p.m. hour until Jan. 15, when it will then set at 5 p.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and wind. High 66, Low 53.

Friday/Halloween: Clearing, windy. High 60, Low 51.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 62, Low 47.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 61, Low 43.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 64, Low 41.

Tuesday: A shower? High 65, Low 48.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 63, Low 42.

