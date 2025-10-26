How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants today for NFL Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to get revenge vs. the New York Giants today in Week 8 of the NFL season after getting crushed by their NFC East rivals earlier this month.

For the first time this season, fans will get to see the Birds wear their Kelly Green jerseys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's how to watch and stream the game and everything else you need to know.

How can you watch the Eagles vs. Giants game on cable?

The Eagles and Giants game will start at 1 p.m. and air on FOX, where Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady and Erin Andrews will be on the call.

Where can you stream the Eagles vs. Giants game?

Birds fans can stream the game in local markets on the FOX website and app. Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

If the game isn't available in your region, fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Eagles fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call and Devan Kaney as the sideline reporter.

When does the Eagles vs. Giants game start?

The Eagles and Giants will kick off at 1 p.m. at the Linc in South Philly.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles vs. Giants?

The Eagles are 7.5-point betting favorites vs. the Giants in Week 8.

Storylines to watch in Eagles vs. Giants

Last time these two teams met, the Giants clobbered the Eagles, 34-17 The Eagles are coming off their best week throwing the football without A.J. Brown With Jurgens out, the starting center will also be something to watch, especially vs. New York's talented defensive front. Backup offensive lineman Brett Toth replaced Jurgens last week vs. the Vikings, but the Eagles could decide to start left guard Landon Dickerson at center.

What is Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?