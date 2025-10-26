How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants today for NFL Week 8
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to get revenge vs. the New York Giants today in Week 8 of the NFL season after getting crushed by their NFC East rivals earlier this month.
For the first time this season, fans will get to see the Birds wear their Kelly Green jerseys at Lincoln Financial Field.
Here's how to watch and stream the game and everything else you need to know.
How can you watch the Eagles vs. Giants game on cable?
The Eagles and Giants game will start at 1 p.m. and air on FOX, where Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady and Erin Andrews will be on the call.
Where can you stream the Eagles vs. Giants game?
Birds fans can stream the game in local markets on the FOX website and app. Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.
If the game isn't available in your region, fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.
Eagles fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call and Devan Kaney as the sideline reporter.
When does the Eagles vs. Giants game start?
The Eagles and Giants will kick off at 1 p.m. at the Linc in South Philly.
Who is predicted to win the Eagles vs. Giants?
The Eagles are 7.5-point betting favorites vs. the Giants in Week 8.
Storylines to watch in Eagles vs. Giants
- Last time these two teams met, the Giants clobbered the Eagles, 34-17, in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium as Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo each had huge games. How will defensive coordinator Vic Fangio prepare this time vs. Dart? The rookie quarterback is coming off another impressive game, despite blowing a fourth-quarter lead vs. the Denver Broncos.
- The Eagles are coming off their best week throwing the football in a win over the Minnesota Vikings, but they will be without A.J. Brown. Philadelphia's top wide receiver didn't practice this week due to a hamstring injury. In Philadelphia's loss to the Giants, the team struggled on offense and only scored 17 points. In Week 8, the Eagles will also be without starting center Cam Jurgens, who has also missed practice leading up to the game.
- With Jurgens out, the starting center will also be something to watch, especially vs. New York's talented defensive front. Backup offensive lineman Brett Toth replaced Jurgens last week vs. the Vikings, but the Eagles could decide to start left guard Landon Dickerson at center.
What is Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?
- Week 9: Bye week
- Week 10: Monday, Nov. 10 at 8:15 p.m. at Green Bay Packers
- Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions
- Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4:25 p.m. at Cowboys
- Week 13: Friday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. (Black Friday) vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 14: Monday, Dec. 8 at 8:15 pm. at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. at Washington Commanders
- Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 4:25 p.m. at Buffalo Bills
- Week 18: TBD vs. Commanders