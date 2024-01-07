Philadelphia Eagles to play Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL playoffs: What you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL playoffs next weekend.

The date of the game has yet to be announced, but the Birds will be on the road as the No. 5 seed after an abysmal loss to the New York Giants in the regular season finale.

The Buccaneers (No. 4 seed) secured the NFC South title with a 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Eagles had a slight chance of winning the NFC East on Sunday but needed the Dallas Cowboys to lose to the Washington Commanders and a win over the New York Giants. Neither of those happened.

With the Eagles' playoff matchup set, here's what you need to know:

Rematch of Week 3

This will be the second matchup for the Eagles and Bucs after the two played in Week 3 of the regular season. The Birds defeated Tampa Bay, 25-11, thanks to big games from D'Andre Swift and A.J. Brown.

Swift had 16 carries for 130 yards and Brown led the team in receiving with nine catches for 131 yards.

Returning to scene of first playoff game for Hurts, Sirianni

The wild card weekend game also won't be the first time the Eagles travel to Raymond James Stadium for a playoff game.

In head coach Nick Sirianni's first season, the Eagles traveled south to face Tom Brady and the then-defending Super Bowl champions Bucs in the wild card round.

The game ended in a 31-15 loss for the Birds in a game where Jalen Hurts struggled and turned the ball over twice.

But, plenty has changed since that game. Brady is now enjoying retirement, the Bucs are led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Eagles revamped their offense by adding Brown and making a Super Bowl appearance last season.

The Birds will defend the NFC title in Tampa.

Eagles, Bucs playoff history

The Eagles and Bucs have met a total of five times in the playoffs and the NFC South team has a 3-2 record against the Birds.

The most recent playoff loss for the Eagles came in the 2021 season against the Brady and the Bucs.

Another loss came in crushing fashion in the NFC championship game in the last game at Veterans Stadium in 2003.