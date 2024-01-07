Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown suffers knee injury vs. New York Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown suffered a knee injury against the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Brown went down on the field grabbing his right knee after fumbling a pass he hauled in from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He eventually limped off the field and went to the medical tent and locker room.

Injury Update: WR A.J. Brown (knee) is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 7, 2024

The Eagles say Brown is questionable to return.

Entering the game, Brown, a Pro Bowler for the second straight season, led the team in receiving with 105 catches for 1,447 yards and seven touchdowns.

