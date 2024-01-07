Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown suffers knee injury vs. New York Giants
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown suffered a knee injury against the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Brown went down on the field grabbing his right knee after fumbling a pass he hauled in from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He eventually limped off the field and went to the medical tent and locker room.
The Eagles say Brown is questionable to return.
Entering the game, Brown, a Pro Bowler for the second straight season, led the team in receiving with 105 catches for 1,447 yards and seven touchdowns.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
