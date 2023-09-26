St. Joe's Prep alums Zaccheaus, Swift make mark in Eagles' win over Buccaneers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Prep connection was a big factor in the Eagles' 25-11 win over the Buccaneers in Tampa on Monday night, pushing the team to 3-0.

Former St. Joe's Prep stars Olamide Zaccheaus and D'Andre Swift made their their mark on the offense.

Zaccheaus, a wide receiver, scored his first touchdown as an Eagle, and Swift racked up 130 yards on the ground.

READ MORE: D'Andre Swift's mom 'knew he was special the first game I saw him play in'

Swift talked about seeing his former high school teammate's first score this season.

"It's amazing playing with a guy I played with in high school, a guy I looked up to in high school. To see him get his first touchdown, I wanted to be the first one over there to celebrate with him."

The Birds host the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

ALSO SEE: Eagles RB D'Andre Swift pops by local high school football practice