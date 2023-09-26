Watch CBS News
St. Joe's Prep alums Zaccheaus, Swift make mark in Eagles' win over Buccaneers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Prep connection was a big factor in the Eagles' 25-11 win over the Buccaneers in Tampa on Monday night, pushing the team to 3-0.

Former St. Joe's Prep stars Olamide Zaccheaus and D'Andre Swift made their their mark on the offense.

Zaccheaus, a wide receiver, scored his first touchdown as an Eagle, and Swift racked up 130 yards on the ground.

Swift talked about seeing his former high school teammate's first score this season.

"It's amazing playing with a guy I played with in high school, a guy I looked up to in high school. To see him get his first touchdown, I wanted to be the first one over there to celebrate with him."

The Birds host the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
September 26, 2023

