How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos today for NFL Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Denver Broncos today in Week 5 of the NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Broncos haven't traveled to Philadelphia since 2017, when the Eagles dominated Denver, 51-23, en route to winning the franchise's first Super Bowl that season.

Here's how to watch and stream the game and everything else you need to know.

How can you watch the Eagles vs. Broncos game on cable?

The Eagles and Broncos game will start at 1 p.m. and air on CBS, where Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call.

Where can you stream the Eagles vs. Broncos game?

Birds fans can stream the game in certain markets on the Paramount+ app. Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

If the game isn't available in your region, fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Eagles fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call and Devan Kaney as the sideline reporter.

When does the Eagles vs. Broncos game start?

The Eagles and Broncos will kick off at 1 p.m. at the Linc in South Philly.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles vs. Broncos?

The Eagles are 3.5-point betting favorites against the Broncos in Week 5.

Storylines to watch in Eagles vs. Broncos

Here are three storylines to watch in the Eagles-Broncos game.

After A.J. Brown posted a cryptic message Week 4 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cleared the air on Wednesday The passing game isn't the only part of the Eagles' offense that has been out of sync. The team's running game, which has been one of the best in the league, hasn't looked like itself. Philadelphia's offensive line has dealt with injuries, which could be a contributing factor, but still, there hasn't been a lot of room for Saquon Barkley to operate so far. Those signature long runs from the 2024 season Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Broncos head coach Sean Payton have both been coaching in the NFL for years. The chess match between the two veteran coaches will be interesting to watch in Week 5. Both have mutual respect for each other, and Fangio had high praise for Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Fangio compared Nix to Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Fangio was also the head coach of the Broncos for three seasons, and Payton tried to hire him as the defensive coordinator when he was hired in 2023.

What is Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m. at New York Giants

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Minnesota Vikings

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. vs. Giants

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 10 at 8:15 p.m. at Green Bay Packers

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4:25 p.m. at Cowboys

Week 13: Friday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. (Black Friday) vs. Chicago Bears

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 8 at 8:15 pm. at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 4:25 p.m. at Buffalo Bills

Week 18: TBD vs. Commanders