It's a parking lot party! Birds fans show how they bleed green ahead of Eagles-Broncos game Before game time in South Philadelphia, it's tailgate time in South Philadelphia! Football fans flocked to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex early Sunday morning to get their favorite pregame activities in ahead of kickoff. The Eagles are playing the Denver Broncos, who haven't traveled to Philadelphia since 2017, when the Eagles dominated Denver, 51-23, en route to winning the franchise's first Super Bowl that season. This morning, Birds fans showed off their tailgate setups, game-time menus and best Eagles chants.