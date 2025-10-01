Eagles WR A.J. Brown clears air, says viral social media post wasn't about Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni

A.J. Brown cleared the air on Wednesday after a viral social media post on Sunday led to people questioning whether the Eagles' wide receiver wanted to remain in Philadelphia.

Brown, who posted a biblical passage following the Eagles' 31-25 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said the post wasn't directed at anyone inside the organization, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni. In other words, the All-Pro wideout won't be doing sit-ups in his driveway surrounded by reporters any time soon.

"I let my frustrations boil over," Brown said. "I didn't speak to the media. I had a chance to correct my frustrations, and I continued to let it boil over. That's on me. I take full accountability for posting that. My message on Twitter wasn't directed at anyone in the building. Not my coaches, not my quarterback, my GM, nobody. Like I said, I take full accountability. I have an open communication with all my coaches and with my quarterback as well. Me and my coaches, [Kevin Patullo], Nick, we discuss weekly about trying to get this on the same page."

Brown and the Eagles are 4-0, but Philadelphia's offense has been like Jekyll and Hyde through four games into the 2025 season.

There have been flashes of consistency, such as in the first half of Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, in the second half of Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, and in the first half of Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Brown has only really been involved heavily in the team's comeback win over the Rams, where he had six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. In the other three games, Brown has eight catches for 42 yards combined. In Week 4, Brown had nine targets, but Hurts didn't complete a pass the entire second half.

Brown used the win against the Rams as an example for how the passing game could get rolling, saying that his 38-yard reception in the third quarter led to a touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert, who was wide open, on the next play.

Brown said the Eagles hold themselves to a high standard and right now the offense isn't consistently performing to that level through four weeks.

"I don't think it's a bad thing for wanting the ball," Brown said. "It's not just for targets or anything or putting numbers up. I see that we're struggling, and I'm a guy that wants the ball in those times. When we can't find a way, give it to me. When the game is on the line, give the ball to me. I want that pressure; I put it on myself and I work hard for it."

Brown is confident in Hurts, Sirianni, Patullo and the rest of the team that problems on offense will get corrected. Brown said communication hasn't been the issue and that he's in constant contact with Sirianni, Hurts and Patullo about improving the offense.

The team went through similar issues in the 2024 season and still won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown also poured cold water on any speculation that he wants out of Philadelphia.

"This is my home, I love it here," Brown said. "But you just see frustration because obviously we want to be great and most definitely I want to be great as well."