Do you know how to spot fake Eagles merch and memorabilia? Here are some tips When a team like the Philadelphia Eagles reaches the Super Bowl, unscrupulous vendors may try to pass off knockoff merch as authentic or sell phony autographs and other memorabilia. So how can you protect yourself and know what you're buying is legitimate? In the latest edition of In Your Corner, Josh Sidorowicz visits John and JP Lutz of Bucks County Baseball Company in Bristol, Pennsylvania.