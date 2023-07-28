Eagles Kelly green jerseys go on sale Monday at team pro shops

Watch CBS News
By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans itching to get their paws on a Kelly green jersey can do so Monday. The Eagles announced Friday that Kelly green merchandise will go on sale beginning at 9 a.m. Monday at their three pro shop locations.

The Birds' pro shop locations are at Lincoln Financial Field, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Lancaster.

According to a news release, the Eagles said Swoop, cheerleaders and their drumline will be at the Linc for the public sale.

Fans can access the Pepsi Plaza gate beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, the team said. Free parking will be in Lot K.

