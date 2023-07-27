After days of teasing, Eagles reveal Kelly green jersey unveil date

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After days of teasing and trolling, the Eagles have again teased the reveal of their much-anticipated Kelly green alternate jerseys. The Birds on Thursday tweeted a glimpse of the jersey along with the release date.

An Eagles' social media video says the team will unveil the jerseys on Monday.

"Interrupting your meme content," the team wrote in a tweet.

A 2021 offseason rule change permitted teams to wear more than one helmet color. In 2022, the Birds debuted black helmets.

The Eagles wore Kelly green jerseys in the 1980s and '90s.

Birds owner Jeffrey Lurie said in March the team would wear them this season.

"This is the season we'll re-introduce the classic Kelly green and I'm super excited," Lurie said in March. "I don't know what date that's going to be, but I think the fans will love it. It's why we're bringing it back. We really took the feedback seriously over the years, and the first moment we could get the Kelly Green helmet approved, we'll finally be able to see it on the field."