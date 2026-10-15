Jalen Hurts has superficial blood clot, ruled out for Sunday's Eagles-Panthers game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a superficial blood clot in his leg and will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, the team said Thursday.

The injury first came to light on Oct. 8 when Hurts visited the training room after practice for treatment on his calf. Hurts said he had been cleated during the Rams game on Oct. 4, but he continued to participate fully in practice over the next few days.

Out of an abundance of caution after the flight to London on Saturday, Hurts had an ultrasound, which revealed the small blood clot, the team said in a statement on social media. The medical staff and doctors in London cleared Hurts to play against the Jaguars and recommended a follow-up ultrasound after he returned to Philly.

Hurts played without restriction in London, when the Eagles lost to the Jags in the final second of the game.

A follow-up ultrasound on Wednesday revealed movement in the blood clot. He has been ruled out for Sunday's game as the team determines next steps.

"His health and safety are our highest priority," the team said.

Tanner McKee is the Eagles' backup quarterback and is expected to start on Sunday.

The news comes as the Eagles, who are 2-3 this season, are struggling with several injuries.

Wednesday's injury report was long, with several players not participating: Saquon Barkley, Michael Carter, Jalyx Hunt, Drew Kendall, Will Shipley and DeVonta Smith. Eleven other players, including Jakorian Bennett, Grant Calcaterra and Landon Dickerson, were limited participants on Wednesday.

Barkley and Smith are both dealing with hamstring injuries.

Shipley, a running back, suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia, which could sideline him for multiple weeks, during the loss to the Jaguars, ESPN reported.

Additionally, longtime offensive tackle Lane Johnson retired last week, and the Eagles traded center Cam Jurgens to the Ravens, further destabilizing the offense.

This is a developing story and will be updated.