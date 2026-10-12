Eagles RB Will Shipley could miss weeks after suffering injury in loss to Jaguars, reports say

Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, ESPN reported. The injury could sideline Shipley for multiple weeks, according to ESPN.

Shipley, who scored his first career touchdown in the 19-17 Week 5 loss to the Jaguars, exited the game in the second quarter and never returned. He also had five carries for 6 yards and one catch that went for 7 yards.

Shipley is the latest Eagles player to suffer an injury in a season that's depleted the roster, especially the running back room.

Shipley started at running back for the Birds with Saquon Barkley and backup Tank Bigsby both out because of injuries. Barkley is reportedly week-to-week with a hamstring injury, and Bigsby landed on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.

With Shipley out, Dameon Pierce, who was called up from the practice squad, played at running back. Pierce had 11 carries for 14 yards.

The Eagles have dealt with numerous injuries five weeks into the season.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Hollywood Brown (ankle), safety Marcus Epps (groin), Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and center Drew Kendall (knee) each missed the game against Jacksonville.

The Eagles lost in heartbreaking fashion to Jacksonville in the final seconds as Cam Little booted a 57-yard field goal to hand the Birds their third straight loss. Head coach Nick Sirianni took blame after deciding to kick to Jacksonville, which led to the game-winning field goal.

The Birds will look to bounce back at the Lincoln Financial Field in Week 6 vs. the Carolina Panthers.