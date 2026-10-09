Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith ruled out for Eagles-Jaguars in London, but Dallas Goedert, Zack Baun will return

Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith were among five Philadelphia Eagles players ruled out for Week 5 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Barkley and Smith are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Barkley left last week's 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with the injury and is reportedly week-to-week. Week 5 will be the second game Smith will miss with his hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), safety Marcus Epps (groin) and center Drew Kendall (knee) were also ruled out against Jacksonville. Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) is questionable.

Kendall became the team's starting center in Week 2 vs. the Tennessee Titans when the Eagles moved Cam Jurgens to left guard. The Eagles traded Jurgens Thursday to the Baltimore Ravens in a deal that included a 2028 second-round pick.

With Kendall injured and Jurgens gone, the Eagles are set to start offensive lineman Jake Majors at center. The team signed Majors to the active roster from the practice squad Friday. Majors joined the Eagles' practice squad in September 2025 after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived him. Majors played at the University of Texas and signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

While Barkley and Smith are both out, the Eagles did get some good injury news Friday. Tight end Dallas Goedert, who missed the last two weeks with a knee injury, was a full participant in practice Friday and doesn't have an injury heading into Week 5.

Linebacker Zack Baun (concussion) was also a full participant Friday and will return against the Jaguars after missing Week 4.

Birds quarterback Jalen Hurts popped up on the injury report with a calf injury but was a full participant in practice Friday. Tanner McKee will be Hurts' backup for the second straight week after the team released veteran Andy Dalton.

With Barkley out and backup running back Tank Bigsby on injured reserve, Will Shipley will be Philadelphia's top running back against Jacksonville. The Eagles signed Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele to the active roster to back up Shipley.

Outside linebacker A.J. Epenesa (back) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) were both limited in practice Friday but don't have an injury designation.

Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (knee), linebacker Jihaad Campbell (knee), tight end E.J. Jenkins (toe) and offensive tackle Fred Johnson (knee) were all full participants in practice Friday. None of them carry an injury designation heading into Week 5.

Uar Bernard, the team's 2026 seventh-round pick from the International Pathway Program, was placed on the practice squad injured list.