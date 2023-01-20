Watch CBS News
Eagles-Giants: Get hyped up for the game at these pep rallies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're just one day away from the Eagles-Giants playoff showdown. 

Fans looking to get pumped up for the big game can cheer on the Birds at a few pep rallies on Friday.

Dunkin' is holding a pep rally at its location on the 1500 block of Spring Garden in Center City. It will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. 

ACME's pep rally is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the store on the 1900 block of Johnson Street. 

Bud Light is also holding a pep rally from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly on Packer Avenue. 

