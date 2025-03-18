As Brandon Graham retires, Eagles fans say he was the "definition of Philly"

Eagles fans say Brandon Graham was the "definition of Philly"

Brandon Graham, the heart and soul of the Philadelphia Eagles' defense, shared a heartfelt message to the city and his fans during his retirement press conference on Tuesday.

The 15-year veteran closed his retirement announcement with a message of gratitude for the love and support he's received throughout his career.

While he has plenty of on-field accomplishments, his profound impact on the fans truly defines his legacy.

"He's the definition of Philly," Ben Picker said.

Graham's story is one of resilience, hard work and dedication. From his iconic Super Bowl LII strip sack of Tom Brady to his unwavering commitment to the city of Philadelphia, Graham earned the title of legend in the hearts of Eagles fans.

"He means so much to me. He is the kindest, most genuine person in Philadelphia," Ben Hartranft said.

Hartranft recalls meeting Graham during the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl ring ceremony, an event that left a lasting impression on him.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Matt Rourke / AP

"I met him at the ring ceremony in 2018 when I carried the trophy for the Eagles and I just love him to death," Hartranft said. "He goes, 'Big boy!'"

Graham was not just a hero on the field, but a beloved figure off it. His connection to fans runs deep, as many remember him not only for his passion for football but also for his kindness and generosity.

Graham's path to greatness wasn't always smooth. Early in his career, doubts surrounded his ability to live up to expectations. But he faced those challenges head-on, working tirelessly to prove himself.

"Hard work and perseverance. It was rough when he first started," Marc Anthony said. "We were questioning him and the pick for a minute, but he got it together. He really showed what hard work and dedication can work for you."

"He led by example on and off the field. Thank you, B.G. Thank you, Brandon Graham," Rob Logan said.

Philadelphia is a city known for its blue-collar work ethic and Graham embodies that spirit perfectly. His connection to the city is rooted in its hardworking nature, making him an ideal representation of what it means to be an Eagles player.

As Graham officially retires, fans are already calling for his No. 55 to remain untouchable. His place in Eagles history is secure, and no one will ever wear that number again without being compared to the legend that is B.G.

"No one deserves to wear that number ever again," Picker said.

Graham's retirement marks the end of an era for the Eagles, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of fans forever.