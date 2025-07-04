Downingtown, Pennsylvania teen spends 6 months, 35 rolls of duct tape making dress for "Stuck at Prom" contest

Downingtown teen spends 6 months making dress out of duct tape for scholarship

What looks like a dazzling fairy tale ball gown is actually a masterpiece made out of duct tape.

Emmalynn Holland, 17, designed an elegant adhesive piece of couture for the "Stuck at Prom" scholarship contest put on by the Duck Tape brand.

"I need to go all out and do as much as I can to have the best shot at winning this scholarship," she said.

The contest challenges students to create prom wear using Duck Brand tape to win $15,000.

It took Holland six months and about 35 rolls of hot pink duct tape to transform her sketch into reality. She took inspiration from Disney princesses and quinceañera dresses.

"Knowing the measurements of the hoop skirt...took the most math," Holland said. "I was surprised by the amount of math I had to do."

Holland has made clothing before, but never a material so...clingy.

"The duct tape would wrinkle, and it's very stubborn; it wouldn't fold a certain way," Holland said.

She said it took some serious sculpting to get the tape to lie flat and scallop perfectly over the hoop skirt.

One special touch: she included verses from Psalm 23, her favorite Bible passage.

"It's really about finding peace in God and hope for the future. And knowing that he's there to protect you," she said.

Emmalynn is planning to pursue a degree in interior design, so who knows? Maybe we haven't seen the last of her and utility tape.