Drunk driver charged after 3 killed in car crash in Wilmington, Delaware, police say

A 30-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after police say he struck a vehicle while driving drunk, killing three people early Saturday in Wilmington.

Authorities said officers responded to reports of a serious crash shortly after 4:15 a.m. at 9th and Walnut streets. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with three dead occupants inside. The victims were a 48-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.

Police identified Nicholas Resto, 30, as the driver of the striking vehicle.

Investigators said Resto was speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Resto has been charged with three counts of manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol, along with several traffic violations.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.