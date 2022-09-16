Dredge project to begin soon on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems

Work to begin soon on Schuylkill River dredge project to address flooding problems

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Work will begin soon to dredge the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems near Boathouse Row.

Congress has provided $8 million in funding to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project.

That money is coming from the infrastructure bill.

Congress also gave the Army Corps a $500,000 for the Army Corps' Delaware River, Philadelphia to the Sea Project.