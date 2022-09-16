Watch CBS News
Local News

Dredge project to begin soon on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Work to begin soon on Schuylkill River dredge project to address flooding problems
Work to begin soon on Schuylkill River dredge project to address flooding problems 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Work will begin soon to dredge the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems near Boathouse Row.

Congress has provided $8 million in funding to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project.

That money is coming from the infrastructure bill.

Congress also gave the Army Corps a $500,000 for the Army Corps' Delaware River, Philadelphia to the Sea Project.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 8:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.