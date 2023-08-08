With Dream Chasers Gymnastics​, Monet Tillman Horsey paving way for Black gymnasts

Meet the entrepreneur paving the way for Black gymnasts

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Monet Tillman Horsey is the proud owner of Dream Chasers Gymnastics in New Castle. It's been her dream since she was a girl.

"Growing up, I was one of few Black gymnasts," she said, "and when my daughter was doing it -- she's 25 now -- but there weren't as many Black gymnasts then as well."

This mom was determined to pave the way for more Black gymnasts. She opened her gym in 2017 with humble beginnings.

CBS News Philadelphia

This is a glimpse of lessons, which started in her dining room. Then, she moved into a church classroom. But today, she has a full gym based out of a warehouse, and her dream doesn't stop here.

"What I find most fulfilling is being able to wake up every day and do what I love," she said. "I love coaching the girls and not only as being a coach but being a mentor to them."

Dream Chasers has gymnasts who compete and it's also for girls just taking classes for fun.

CBS News Philadelphia got a glimpse of one of her pre-elite classes with high schoolers.

"I just fell in love with the sport," 16-year-old Jizelle Jacobs of Ridley Park said. "I like flipping."

Tillman Horsey's gym has now grown to 400 students as the only Black-owned gymnastics center in the First State.

The owner believes it reflects the larger trend of more Black participation in gymnastics.

She credits the success of Olympians like Simone Biles as a shining example for other Black girls.

"They definitely look at her as a role model, especially with her background in things she had to overcome," Tillman Horsey said. "It just shows the girls that anything is possible."

Fourteen-year-old Brianna Blake says she feels empowered practicing with girls who look like her.

"My mom saw them post on Instagram and she liked how their gym was like, Black-owned," Brianna said, "and she thought that that would be good for me."

"It doesn't matter, you know, what ethnicity you are, what race you are," Tillman Horsey said. "If that's the dream that you have and if you have the talent, you should go after it."

Go after it, because as Tillman Horsey continues to prove anything is possible when you chase your dreams.