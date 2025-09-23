Dominican American entrepreneur Eudanis Rosa turns passion for makeup into empowering brand in Upper Darby

Delco salon owner with her own makeup line is celebrating her Dominican roots

Delco salon owner with her own makeup line is celebrating her Dominican roots

Delco salon owner with her own makeup line is celebrating her Dominican roots

A Delaware County, Pennsylvania, business owner is blending beauty with empowerment and honoring her Dominican roots every step of the way.

Entrepreneur Eudanis Jose Rosa founded Eudanis J. Makeup in 2019. She sells her own line of foundation, mascara, eyeshadow, lip gloss and eyelashes from the back of her hair salon, Eudanis Dominican Beauty Salon on West Chester Pike in Upper Darby.

"It's a dream come true, because I love makeup," Jose said.

Growing up in the Dominican Republic, Jose said she fell in love with makeup as a teenager, even though her strict father didn't allow her to wear it.

Years later, after relocating to the Philadelphia area, she decided to transform her passion into a business. A provider in South Korea helped turn her vision into reality.

From beauty pageants and fashion shows to weddings and birthday parties, Jose helps women feel their best for life's big moments.

"I incorporate my Dominican heritage through the colors of my makeup," Jose said. "They're vibrant, just like our culture."

Breaking into the competitive beauty industry wasn't easy. But Jose's client list keeps growing. Serene Salinas, an actress, is a big fan.

"Eudanis' makeup is very durable," Salinas said. "It definitely makes me feel great knowing that I'm using a product that will stay on for a long period of time during my day."

Jose said she owes much of her growth to Mujeres Que Inspiran, which means Women Who Inspire in Spanish. The Philadelphia nonprofit uplifts Latina entrepreneurs through workshops and conferences.

"I wanted to create a community where all women could feel welcome, independent and that they belong into a community," Mayorie Paredes, founder of the organization, said.

Mujeres Que Inspiran connected Jose with a mentor and hosted workshops where she strengthened her skills, like using social media to expand her client base. In one memorable exercise, Jose had to speak into a microphone with a pencil in her mouth to improve the clarity of her speech.

"For me, it is important that women entrepreneurs have a support guiding them to all this process because it is a lot," Lina Bono, vice president of Mujeres Que Inspiran, said.

That support helped Jose overcome the challenges of starting from scratch. She hopes to open a storefront just for her makeup and expand sales to the Dominican Republic.

For now, the salon is more than just a beauty hub. Jose said it's a safe space where Latinas can feel seen, celebrated and empowered.

With a makeup brush in her hand and a community behind her, Jose is proving that beauty is more than skin deep. It's also about embracing where you came from.

"When God puts a dream in your heart," Jose said, "he aligns everything so that you can make it a reality."