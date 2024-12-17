Pennsylvania teenager delivering 150 donated bikes to families ahead of the holidays

Malvern teen who was Time Magazine "Kid of the Year" planning extra special holiday

A Chester County teenager is delivering on his mission to give back to his community.

Ahead of the holidays, Dom Pecora is starting his mornings bright and early inside his storefront Dom Fixes Bikes in Malvern. On Tuesday and Wednesday, along with a handful of volunteers, he's planning to deliver early Christmas gifts to deserving kids and adults.

"We have four moving trucks that are going out to deliver over 150 bikes," Pecora said.

Dom's first stop will be to take three bikes to a family whose father is celebrating his sobriety.

"We are donating three bikes to his kids and surprising him with a bike as well," Pecora said.

Pecora started collecting bikes when he was 10 years old, after pleading with his parents to buy him an expensive mountain bike. After fundraising and fixing bikes at home, he started his nonprofit.

He believes everyone should have access to a bike, and this holiday season, Pecora collected bikes, helmets and even pajamas to donate to local families.

"I feel good this morning. Just ready to get these bikes out," Pecora said on Tuesday.

Pecora also was nominated and featured on Time Magazine's "Kid of the Year" list for 2024.