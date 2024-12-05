Pennsylvania "Kid of the Year" Dom Pecora hopes to give away 200 bikes this holiday season

Malvern teen who was Time Magazine "Kid of the Year" planning extra special holiday

The past year has been a whirlwind for teenager Dom Pecora of Chester County, Pennsylvania.

The Malvern resident donated over 100 bicycles to kids in need last Christmas through his small bike repair store in town Dom Fixes Bikes.

Then, this summer, TIME Magazine named the 15-year-old to their "Kid of the Year" list.

This holiday season, he's ready to spread some cheer again. The goal this time is to give away 200 bikes.

"The mission is to give [a bike to] anyone who is passionate about riding regardless of age, race, gender or financial ability," Dom said.

When Dom was 10, he raised $3,000 on social media to purchase a mountain bike he wanted. Since then, his mission has been to give back to others, and he's been doing it ever since.

For this year's giveaway, he's getting more support to help advance his cause: Nemours Children Hospital has donated over 200 helmets for the holidays and to give away throughout the year.

To apply for a bike, visit www.domfixesbikes.com.