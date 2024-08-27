15-year-old Dom Pecora of Malvern, Pa. named to Time Magazine's "Kid of the Year" list

Malvern kid who fixes bikes, donates bikes to kids makes Time Magazine's "Kid of the Year" list

MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County teenager who loves to bike believes everyone should get the chance no matter what. That giving nature has paved the way for a big honor.

Fifteen-year-old Dom Pecora was recently named an honoree on the Time Magazine "Kid of the Year" list.

We met Dom at his storefront, "Dom Fixes Bikes," a repair shop filled with used and new bikes.

Dom said he never intended to own a brick-and-mortar shop. He just loved bikes from a young age.

"It started at 10 years old and I wanted a nice mountain bike, and it just grew from there... It was $3,000," he said.

Dom's mother insisted he raised the money to purchase a bike.

Dom Pecora in his bike shop in Malvern, Pennsylvania. He was recently named one of Time Magazine's "Kids of the Year." Courtesy of Dom Pecora/CBS News Philadelphia

With the help of social media, he raised enough money to purchase his bike and wanted to do more.

"I realized how much the community helped me to get my bike donations, so I just wanted to give back," Dom said.

To date, Dom has donated 121 bikes, many of which were given to students at The Timothy School, which caters to students with autism.

"The bikes Dom has donated are similar to a traditional big wheel, they are lower to the ground, a lot of them have four wheels. The balance is there for the students," said Sarah Greim, executive director of The Timothy School. "You look out the window on any given day and all the bikes are in use, some of the kids are riding together."

On the store's wall is a mural of a bike park, something Dom has been raising money for over the last two years. He wants the location to be in Tredyffrin Township.

Dom says he looks forward to more people riding bikes regardless of age, gender or race.

For anyone looking to apply to receive a bike, applications open on Nov. 1. For the application and to donate to help kids gets a free bike, you can visit DomFixesBikes.com.