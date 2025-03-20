D.J. Wagner, a Camden native, helps Arkansas advance in NCAA Tournament with win over Kansas

Camden, New Jersey, native D.J. Wagner scored 14 points and dished six assists to help No. 10 seed Arkansas beat No. 7 seed Kansas, 79-72, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night in Providence, Rhode Island.

The sophomore guard scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half to give the Razorbacks a three-point lead over the Jayhawks. He shot 5 of 12 from the field and also grabbed three rebounds.

Last year's NCAA Tournament didn't go as planned for Wagner.

In the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Wagner was a freshman on a No. 3 seed Kentucky team that was upset by No. 14 seed Oakland, 80-76. Kentucky was loaded with freshmen talent, including Sixers forward and Philadelphia native Justin Edwards.

D.J. Wagner #21 of the Arkansas Razorbacks goes to the basket past Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 20, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. / Getty Images

That game ended up being John Calipari's final game he coached at Kentucky, which led to him heading to Arkansas — and Wagner followed him to Fayetteville.

Wagner and Calipari have already advanced farther than they did last year, but Arkansas had an up-and-down season in a loaded Southeastern Conference. They finished the year 21-13 overall and 8-10 against SEC opponents.

In 33 games in the 2024-25 season with the Razorbacks, Wagner averaged 11.1 points, 3.5 assists and shot 40% from the field.

Wagner starred at Camden High School before heading to college. He was the McDonald's All-American Game MVP and rated one of the top recruits in the country in the Class of 2023 by ESPN and 247Sports.

At Camden, Wagner helped them win their first state championship in more than two decades. He was also the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year for three straight seasons, a member of the USA Men's Nike Hoop Summit team and more.

Wagner is currently following the footsteps of his father and grandfather. Dajuan Wagner and Milt Wagner — his father and grandfather — both played at Camden and in the NBA.

Wagner and the Razorbacks will face the winner of the St. John's, Omaha game on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.