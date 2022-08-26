Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: "I got a Wawa addiction"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are preparing for Saturday's preseason finale against Miami. On Thursday, the joint-practice between the two teams was scrapped after several Dolphins players got a stomach bug.
So far, no Eagles have fallen ill.
Birds wideout DeVonta Smith is gearing-up for his sophomore season. He spent time during the offseason trying to bulk-up after being tossed around at times last year.
But, even though he is an NFL star, in some ways he's just like us.
"You know what's crazy? I got a Wawa addiction, honestly," Smith said. "Wawa sandwiches, I don't know, I just eat one every day for some reason."
Smith said his favorite is the honey turkey sandwich.
We can all sympathize with Smith on this one.
