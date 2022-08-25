Dolphins cancel practice with Eagles due to "non-COVID illness"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday morning that practice with the Eagles had been canceled and that the team would be meeting virtually, out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, "People have stomach bugs and when there is an accumulation of those in one night, you don't want them to spread."

Meanwhile, the Eagles held an intrateam practice at the Dolphins facility.

The Eagles will hold an intrateam practice today at the Dolphins facility. No members of the travel party have presented symptoms to date. After communication with their counterparts at the Dolphins, team medical officials are confident the team is in a good place to practice. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 25, 2022

According to the team, no members have presented any symptoms to date. They say after communication with the Dolphins, they are confident the team is in a good place to practice.

McDaniel held a press conference at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Davie, Fla.

During a press conference at the Baptist Health Training Complex, McDaniel said the team is just trying to be overly cautious.

"So yeah, that was kind of a unique curveball early this morning," McDaniel said. "It was just an accumulation of some players having a stomach bug that we don't really know totally where it was coming from and we're just trying to be overly cautious so that we didn't further affect players on the team, as well as we had to think of the best interest of the Philadelphia Eagles as well. We couldn't, in good conscience, just move forward and try to limit reps in practice. We just wanted to make sure that – really, it all comes down to wanting to be able to fully play the preseason game as planned."

The Eagles are scheduled to conclude the preseason on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Miami.

When asked if he knows if the final preseason game can be played on Saturday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will do whatever they're asked to do by the league.

"Again, like I said, our guys are ready, our guys are healthy and fine," he said. "Hopefully, they feel better."