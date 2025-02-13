Fans line up to see Eagles WR DeVonta Smith in South Jersey before Super Bowl parade

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith signs autographs for fans in South Jersey after Super Bowl win

There was a long line wrapped around the Deptford Mall in South Jersey to see Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith at Dick's Sporting Goods on Thursday night.

Fans waited hours to get a picture and an autograph days after Smith and the Birds won the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We just want everyone to be excited because our Eagles are Super Bowl champions," a fan shouted.

Fans say this is the perfect way to kickstart their Super Bowl parade celebrations.

Kevin Cicik traveled from Texas and made sure he didn't miss out.

"Flew up here just for the parade," Cicik said.

"Being around fellow Eagles fans, it's nice living in the Fort Worth area and bugging the Cowboy fans," he added.

Fans say the parade is like Christmas morning for them. They say they are waking up bright and early.

"I am getting up at 4 o'clock in the morning to be there at 6 o'clock," Michael Givens, of Washington Township, said.

"We are catching NJ Transit over," said Norris Simon, who lives in Woodbury. "I am over excited!"

And the diehard dedication doesn't stop there. Over at the Art Museum, a few fans were already in place for the parade.

They say this is a great reason to be freezing and they came prepared.

"Water drinks, food, clothes, hand warmers, tent, whatever you need, chairs," one fan said.