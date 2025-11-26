DeVonta Smith misses practice again before Philadelphia Eagles-Chicago Bears Week 13 game

The Philadelphia Eagles might be without one of their top weapons in Week 13 vs. the Chicago Bears. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed practice Wednesday for the second straight day with shoulder and chest injuries.

Smith is also dealing with an illness, which was added to Wednesday's injury report. Smith didn't participate in the team's walkthrough Tuesday, joining a lengthy injury report for Philadelphia.

Smith has played in all 11 games for the Birds this season and leads the team in receiving with 55 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns. In the 24-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Smith had six catches for 89 yards, and he took a few brutal hits.

Early in the second quarter, Smith hauled in a 41-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts near the sideline, where the wideout did a flip and landed awkwardly on his back.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (21) during a game vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Julio Cortez / AP

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasn't sure on which play the injury happened, but he said that Smith made a phenomenal catch.

"It looked spectacular to me, but he made it look like it was just this spectacular play," Sirianni said. "It looked so easy. I thought it was a really good ball of Jalen putting it back away from where the safety was coming over from, and then the way he just adjusted to it effortlessly and caught it."

If Smith can't play vs. the Bears on Black Friday, that could mean more targets for wide receiver A.J. Brown, tight end Dallas Goedert and even wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Brown is coming off one of his better games of the season in the loss vs. the Cowboys, where he had eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Smith wasn't the only notable Eagle on the team's injury report Wednesday.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (groin), safety Reed Blankenship (thigh) and left guard Landon Dickerson (knee) were all limited for the second straight day. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he expects Blankenship to play.

Defensive end Brandon Graham (groin) was upgraded to a full participant. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson is off the injury report after he was evaluated for a concussion vs. Dallas.

Along with Smith, right tackle Lane Johnson (foot), safety Andrew Mukuba (ankle) and wide receiver Xavier Gipson (shoulder) all didn't participate in practice Wednesday. Johnson and Mukuba are set to each miss significant time, and it's unclear if the latter will return this season.

The Eagles placed Mukuba on injured reserve Wednesday, which means he'll be out at least the next four weeks. The team also promoted wide receiver Britain Covey to the active roster and placed tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo on the practice squad injured reserve list.

Offensive tackle Myles Hinton (back) and guard/center Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) were all full participants in Wednesday's walkthrough.