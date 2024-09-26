A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson miss Philadelphia Eagles Thursday practice

The Philadelphia Eagles could be without some of their top offensive players in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and right tackle Lane Johnson didn't practice Thursday.

Brown is still nursing a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the past two weeks, while Smith and Johnson each suffered concussions in Sunday's 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints. Johnson was seen doing some stretching at practice on Thursday, but he didn't have a helmet on.

If Brown and Smith can't play in Week 4, Philadelphia's receiving corps will be depleted against Tampa Bay. The Eagles will also be without wideout Britain Covey, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after he suffered a shoulder injury against New Orleans. Rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean will return punts in place of Covey.

Tight end Dallas Goedert had a career game in Week 3, and he could get more targets as a result of Brown and Smith potentially missing the game. Jahan Dotson, who has yet to contribute much since joining the Eagles before the season, will likely see more targets as well.

After placing Covery on IR, the Eagles added John Ross to the practice squad. Ross spent the summer with the Birds but didn't make the team in August. He could be called up against Tampa, along with veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell.

On the offensive line, Fred Johnson will get the start at right tackle if Lane Johnson can't play.

Right guard Mekhi Becton (finger), left guard Landon Dickerson (wrist) and cornerback Darius Slay (knee) were all listed as full participants for Thursday's practice.

Becton left Sunday's game with the finger injury and second-year guard Tyler Steen took his place.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams was added to Thursday's injury report with a groin injury. He was listed as a limited participant. Williams and the rest of Philadelphia's defense had a dominant outing against the Saints in the come from behind win.