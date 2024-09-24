Philadelphia Eagles place WR Britain Covey on IR, add TE Jack Stoll to 53-man roster

Philadelphia Eagles fans relieved after win over New Orleans Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles made several roster moves on Tuesday, including placing wide receiver Britain Covey on injured reserve.

The Eagles also signed tight end Jack Stoll to the active roster and signed wide receiver John Ross to the practice squad.

Covey left Sunday's 15-12 win against the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury. He'll miss at least four games on injured reserve.

We've signed TE Jack Stoll to the active roster, signed WR John Ross to the practice squad, and placed WR Britain Covey on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/3axsDGr9B9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2024

In three games this season, Covey has seven catches for 42 yards. He also was the team's primary punt returner. With Covey missing time, rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean will likely be the team's punt returner moving forward. DeJean was Philadelphia's punt returner after Covey exited the game against the Saints.

Stoll, who has played on the Eagles since 2021 as a backup tight end, was elevated from the practice squad on Sunday against New Orleans and played 19 snaps, including 13 on offense. He rejoined Philadelphia's practice squad last month after he was waived by the New York Giants.

Ross, a former first-round pick trying to make a comeback, spent the summer with the Eagles but didn't make the team's initial 53-man roster.

Ross could get called up in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith don't return from injuries.

Brown has been out the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, and Smith suffered a concussion on Sunday on a nasty hit against the Saints.

The Eagles could also be without starting right tackle Lane Johnson, who also suffered a concussion, and starting right guard Mekhi Becton.

Becton exited Sunday's game with a finger injury, but backups Tyler Steen and Fred Johnson held their own against the Saints in the victory.