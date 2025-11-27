DeVonta Smith appears ready to play in Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears on Black Friday

After missing back-to-back practices this week, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith appears ready to play in Friday's game against the Chicago Bears.

He was a full participant in Thursday's walkthrough, according to the Eagles injury report.

Smith missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday with shoulder and chest injuries. He was dealing with an illness as well on Wednesday, the injury report said.

Smith has played in all 11 games for the Birds this season and leads the team in receiving with 55 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns. In the 24-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Smith had six catches for 89 yards, and he took a few brutal hits.

Early in the second quarter, Smith hauled in a 41-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts near the sideline, where the wideout did a flip and landed awkwardly on his back. Coach Nick Sirianni said he wasn't sure if that play caused the injuries.

Running back Saquon Barkley (groin), safety Reed Blankenship (thigh), guard Landon Dickerson (knee), defensive end Brandon Graham (groin) and tackle Myles Hinton (back) were also listed as full participants in Thursday's walkthrough.

Barkley, Blankenship, Dickerson and Graham were limited in practice on Wednesday.

Tackle Lane Johnson, who has a Lisfranc injury, will not play in Friday's game. Hinton and wide receiver Xavier Gipson also will not play.