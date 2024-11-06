Watch CBS News
Devon Seafood in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square to close at end of year

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Devon Seafood in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square will close at the end of the year, a representative for the restaurant said. 

The restaurant's last day is Dec. 31.

Seventy-six workers are affected by the closure, according to a notice on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor website.

Landry's, the restaurant's parent company, said it will try to place employees at other locations in the area. Landry's also owns Chart House — a restaurant on the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia that is closing at the end of November — and several other restaurants around the country.

Devon Seafood also has locations in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. The Rittenhouse Square location is at 225 South 18th Street. 

