Is Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles enough to lure Jason Kelce out of retirement?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Eagles signing Saquon Barkley isn't enough to lure future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce out of retirement. Kelce's playing days are over, but he's perfectly content rooting on the Birds at his Delaware County home.

Kelce addressed the Eagles' free-agent splash Wednesday on a new episode of his podcast "New Heights" with his brother Travis.

"Social media has been nonstop, saying, "Jason, you sure you want to retire?'" Kelce said. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, pretty positive.' Even though I'm a little upset [Eagles general manager] Howie [Roseman] waited until I retired to make a move like this. But you know, it's fine. It'll work out great."

On the podcast, Kelce said he could not be more bullish on the 2024 Eagles, especially after the Barkley addition.

"This is what I'm regretting," Kelce said. "I knew when I retired I was going to miss just an outstanding season for the Philadelphia Eagles. It sucks. It really does. I want to be a part of this so bad. I wish I could. But it doesn't [suck] in the way I'm a Philadelphian. I get to watch it and celebrate just like everybody else. So I'm excited for that."

What is Saquon Barkley's contract?

The Eagles reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with Barkley shortly after the NFL's legal tampering window opened Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barkley can earn up to $46.75 million with incentives and has $26 million fully guaranteed.

According to the Over the Cap, Barkley's contract makes him the NFL's fifth highest-paid running back behind New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara, San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Green Bay Packers' Josh Jacobs and Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor.

Barkley's $26 million fully guaranteed is the second-most among NFL running backs, per Over The Cap.

NFL free agents can officially sign their contracts when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

What are Saquon Barkley's stats?

Barkley, 27, will give Philadelphia its first three-down running back since LeSean McCoy. He's a two-time Pro Bowler, the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year and holds the record for most receptions by a rookie RB with 91.

He played football at Whitehall High School in Lehigh County and then starred at Penn State University. The New York Giants drafted him with the second overall pick in 2018, and Barkley immediately made an impact.

Barkley recorded 2,028 total yards and 15 total touchdowns in 16 games his rookie season. According to StatMuse, Barkley is in the top five among NFL running backs in receiving yards (2,100) and receptions (288).

Last season, Barkley ran for 962 yards and added 280 more in the receiving game for the 6-11 Giants.

Barkley's signing also sparked a feud with former Giants running back Tiki Barber.

"Huge, huge signing for Philadelphia," Kelce said. "I'm happy for Saquon. I'm not trying to talk trash. You're coming to a team that has had a legitimate offensive line established for a very long time, coming to a coach who has been there for a long time, and they've had proven success with nearly every running back. So, you know Saquon is entering a good situation in Philadelphia.

"You got A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert. It's crazy. It's Howie season."

"Howie Season" also saw the Eagles sign defensive end Bryce Huff, wide receiver DeVante Parker and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.