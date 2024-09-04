Devin White to miss Philadelphia Eagles' season opener in Brazil with ankle injury

High-energy Eagles fans ready to see Birds take on Packers in Brazil

High-energy Eagles fans ready to see Birds take on Packers in Brazil

High-energy Eagles fans ready to see Birds take on Packers in Brazil

Linebacker Devin White will miss the Philadelphia Eagles season opener Friday against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil with an ankle injury. The Eagles said Wednesday that White will not travel with the team to São Paulo.

The Eagles will depart from Philadelphia on Wednesday for a nine-and-a-half-hour flight to Brazil.

White was the only Eagle listed as out for the season opener on the team's injury report. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was limited again with a hand injury but is making the trip to South America.

With White out, the Eagles are expected to use Nakobe Dean as their starting MIKE linebacker. Free agent signee Zack Baun and rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are also potentially in the mix.

Philadelphia signed White in free agency after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers let the 26-year-old walk. White was the fifth overall pick out of LSU in 2019 and was a Pro Bowl in his third season.

White wanted but didn't get a contract extension from Tampa before last season. He initially asked for a trade but ended up playing in 2023. Last season, he played in 14 games for the Bucs, recording 83 tackles, nine quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, six pass deflections and two interceptions. Tampa benched White for its Week 15 game against the Packers. He also dealt with a lingering foot injury last season.

The Eagles and Packers will play the NFL's first-ever game Friday night in South America. The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock and air in the Philadelphia region on NBC10. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.