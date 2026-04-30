Pennsylvania man charged with burglaries, sexual assaults of 2 women, including a blind 90-year-old

A man has been charged with allegedly burglarizing two homes in Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, last week and sexually assaulting two women, including a blind 90-year-old, prosecutors said.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of 37-year-old Derelle Williams, of Pottstown, in connection with two overnight burglaries involving sexual and physical assaults.

Lower Pottsgrove police responded to a 911 call at a home on Terraced Hill Court at 7:45 a.m. on April 23. When officers arrived, they found a blind 90-year-old woman who had been attacked and sexually assaulted after a man broke into the home overnight, authorities said.

Authorities said the woman was assaulted in her bedroom and that the man also attempted to choke her. She sustained multiple injuries, including bleeding in the brain, a broken nose and extensive facial bruising. During the home invasion, investigators said, Williams stole a PlayStation 5, along with games and controllers.

Earlier that same morning, around 6 a.m., officers responded to a home on Walnut Street. Authorities said the suspect broke into the home armed with a firearm and wearing black clothing, a face mask, one orange construction glove and one medical glove.

The homeowner told police she awoke to find the suspect standing over her bed and pointing a gun at her. He then sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors.

A white Chevrolet Malibu, a car which Williams was known to drive, was spotted in surveillance video near the scenes of the crimes, authorities said. Investigators searched the vehicle and uncovered black and orange medical gloves, a black fleece face mask, a black hooded zip sweatshirt and other items used by the burglar.

Investigators also recovered the stolen PlayStation and games from Williams' residence that matched items taken in the Lower Pottsgrove burglary, along with a gun, prosecutors said.

Williams was arrested on April 24 and charged with burglary, robbery, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, strangulation and other related charges.

He remains in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail, which was set at $5 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Pottsgrove police at 610-326-1508 or Pottstown police at 610-970-6570.