Nonprofit food pantry might have to relocate if financially struggling church in Pennsylvania closes

Nonprofit food pantry in Delaware County might have to relocate if struggling church closes

Nonprofit food pantry in Delaware County might have to relocate if struggling church closes

Nonprofit food pantry in Delaware County might have to relocate if struggling church closes

A Delaware County church is at risk of closing because of money. This could affect the nonprofit that operates out of the church's basement.

Sterling Eaton, the pastor of Prospect United Methodist Church, said it costs about $10,000 a year to keep the church warm during winter.

"When it comes to a church of this size, we can house about 300 members in the church," Pastor Eaton said, "so it takes a lot to heat a building of this size."

While operational costs are going up, membership is going down. Pastor Eaton said that the congregation consists of 25 members.

"It looks a little dire when you have people that are declining in numbers, but your bills don't decline," Eaton said.

The church's financial troubles could affect Delco Helping Hands, which operates a pantry in the basement. Kristin Miller is the co-founder of the nonprofit.

"If the church closes down," Miller said, "It would be very detrimental to most of the people."

Delco Helping Hands serves about 200 families a month, giving them access to essentials like diapers and baby wipes. If the church closes, the nonprofit would have to find somewhere else to go.

"It's a scary thought," Miller said. "It took us time to find the location. We originally started this process and we were running pantries in our homes."

Meanwhile, Eaton said the church is exploring solutions like applying for grants and growing its membership through outreach.

He's holding tight to faith that his church can continue to be a beacon of light for the community.

"We're asking people, 'Hey come to our worship service,' and have that experience through the Holy Spirit," Eaton said.