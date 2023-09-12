Prospect Park's new pantry created by a group of moms aims to help everyone in Delco

Nonprofit Delco Helping Hands aims to help anyone who live in Delaware County

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- A group of moms in Delaware County is helping the needy by offering free items right out of their homes. You've probably heard of a food pantry but this is something a little different.

A new pantry is open so people in need can get access to basic items, everything from diapers and baby wipes to laundry detergent and deodorant.

"This is some of our personal hygiene products that go mostly to teenagers," Nina Bromley said. "We have the first teen pantry in Delaware County."

Bromley is a board member at Delco Helping Hands, the nonprofit that runs the pantry out of the basement of Prospect United Methodist Church on Lincoln Avenue.

Before, volunteers were running the pantry out of their homes.

"When it's run out of our homes, it goes by everyone's schedule, work schedule, because we're all full-time working moms," Bromley said. "So that made it hard."

The pantry is open to anyone who lives in Delaware County. Volunteers celebrated the pantry's grand opening on Sunday.

"A lot of people cannot afford the necessities that it takes to live anymore, so that's where we're trying to fill the gaps," Bromley said.

The pantry will be open every Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to start but Delco Helping Hands hopes to expand those hours.

"Once we get, you know, some more volunteers involved, some more funding, we'll be able to help a lot more people," Bromley said.

Delco Helping Hands started as a Facebook page in 2018 for moms who needed support. The nonprofit's co-founders, Pauline Butcher and Kristin Miller, once experienced homelessness and wanted to help people going through a similar situation.

"They seen that there was a huge need for young girls and pregnant women, and they started doing diapers and formula and grew from there," Bromley said.

She says so far, the nonprofit has helped 800 families and believes the key to a better future is helping each other.