Families in the Delaware Valley feeling the pinch of back-to-school shopping

Families feel the pinch of back-to-school shopping in the Delaware Valley

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Families are stocking up on last-minute school supplies ahead of the first day of school.

According to the National Retail Federation [NRF], this year families with children in grades K-12 are planning to spend $875 on school supplies, including electronics, clothing and shoes. That's down from last year's record high of $890.

Dante Shepherd said he's been working longer hours as a landscaper to afford supplies for his 8-year-old daughter, who attends Marcus Hook Elementary School.

"The prices definitely are going up," Shepherd said, "but that's because the dollar is not worth as much as it used to be."

Curtiss Robinson from Upper Chichester has seven children, and some of them go back to school on Monday. He went to Walmart in Boothwyn on Thursday to pick up supplies.

"It can be very, very expensive," Robinson said.

Back-to-school spending is expected to reach $39 billion this year, according to the NRF.

Grandmother Donna Cimabue is doing her part to help. She said she bought $154 worth of supplies to donate to families in need.

"Hopefully the kids will appreciate it," Cimabue said, "I think the parents will probably appreciate it even more, that they weren't able to get things that their kids needed."