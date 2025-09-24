This family finds comfort at Delaware's Ronald McDonald House while baby was at Nemours

Summer fun for the Brislin family has been filled with new adventures, like learning how to play pool.

"I'm going to show you how to hold a pool cue," dad James Brislin said.

Here at the Delaware Ronald McDonald House, 9-year-old Foustina and her 5-year-old brother Jimmy are always busy.

"It's fun," Faustina said. "There's so much to do."

The family is living here while baby Michael, who was born in May, is hospitalized nearby at Nemours Children's Hospital.

"They discovered that he had a stroke, a major stroke in utero that affected the upper-right part of his brain," James said.

The baby hasn't been able to swallow. Doctors say he could have other stroke-related issues.

"It's just really hard to see," mom Jennifer Brislin said.

Jennifer Brislin visits as much as she can and gets emotional thinking about all the unknowns.

"It was just really hard that it was just, you know, you wonder, what is his future going to be like?" she said. "What does this mean for him?"

They're the kinds of fears and questions many families at the Ronald McDonald House face. This is where they come to live while children are hospitalized.

"We are really grateful to have the Ronald McDonald House here because we're able to bring our older kids here," Jennifer Brislin said, "and they're able to visit with their brother. It just makes a world of difference. They feel a lot more included than they did."

"It's given us a place of respite where we could have some quiet, where we could collect our thoughts and really be a family," James Brislin said. "And I can't say enough about how wonderful that's been."

Whether it's walks with the family or enjoying zoo animals, the Brislin kids are engaged, playing games and happy spaces. It's all here, and it serves as a big comfort for both parents.

"It is a big relief to be able to be here," Jennifer Brislin said.

The Brislins say the house is filled with supportive help for meals, transportation and the comforts of home.

"It's huge. It makes us feel loved," James Brislin said. "We can't say enough good things about what they've done for us."

The house with a big heart that's filled with hope.

Heart in the House highlights the essential support Ronald McDonald House chapters provide to families across the Greater Philadelphia Region, New Jersey, and Delaware. To make a donation, visit heartinthehouse.org.