Legal recreational marijuana sales set to begin Aug. 1 in Delaware

More than two years after legalizing recreational marijuana, Delaware dispensaries will be able to sell to customers starting Friday.

Six businesses that were involved in medical sales will be able to begin their recreational sales at a total of 13 locations, Gov. Matt Meyer's office said in a news release. More locations will be opened

The drug became legal in the First State after former Gov. John Carney declined to veto two bills concerning the recreational use of the drug.

Carney, a Democrat who now serves as mayor of Wilmington, said he opposed legalization out of concern for young people and safety on the state's roads.

In 2023, he allowed the bills to pass without a signature after indicating the state had "spent far too much time focused on this issue" and that it was "time to move on." The year prior, he vetoed bills on the same topic, spurring a failed attempt by House Democrats to override his veto.

Meyer visits dispensary, touts revenue opportunities

Meyer, Carney's successor, visited a cannabis grow facility operated by First State Compassion in Milford on Wednesday. He and Marijuana Commissioner Josh Sanderlin also met with students from Delaware Technical Community College who are part of the state's cannabis workforce training initiative, Meyer's office said.

He projected the industry would generate $40 million in annual revenue.

"The students at Del Tech who are already training to work in this new industry are an indicator that the future is bright. We're committed to doing this the right way — with strong safety standards, quality training, and product testing that ensures Delawareans have access to safe, reliable cannabis. Delaware will truly be the French wine of weed," Meyer said.

Delaware opened applications for its license lottery in August 2024, and received 1,269 applications for 125 available licenses — a number that includes 60 recreational grow facilities, 30 retail stores, 30 manufacturing locations and five testing facilities.