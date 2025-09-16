4-month-old killed in crash involving driver fleeing from police along I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware

A 4-month-old boy has died after a driver who was allegedly fleeing from police in Wilmington, Delaware, crashed along Interstate 95 early Tuesday morning. Three other people, including a 10-year-old girl, were also injured.

The Wilmington Police Department said officers pulled over a driver wanted for alleged crimes around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday on I-95.

The driver sped off as officers approached his vehicle, taking the Marsh Road exit toward the area of Marsh and Edgemoor roads and striking a car, according to police.

Police said the vehicle had four people inside. The 32-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 4-month-old boy, who police said was not restrained, was rushed to the hospital and later died. A 32-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the fleeing car is expected to face criminal charges in the death of the 4-month-old boy and the pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation.