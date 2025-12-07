University of Delaware football team to play Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in 68 Ventures Bowl

The University of Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are going bowling in Alabama.

The 68 Ventures Bowl announced Saturday that Delaware football will take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in Mobile on Dec. 17, 2025. The teams will meet at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Delaware was able to land a bowl game after winning six games this season, and not enough six-win teams eligible for the 42 Football Bowl Subdivision bowl games.

The past season marked Delaware's first in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Division, which they finished with a 6-6 record under head coach Ryan Carty.

Kickoff for the 68 Ventures Bowl is set for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. Tickets for the game are available online through the bowl's website and Delaware Blue Hens.